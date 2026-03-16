Naked man found in parking garage faces indecent exposure charges

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early on March 15, a man was arrested after police discovered him naked in a parking garage at the Lake House Apartments. Samuel Troupe is charged with exposure of sexual organs and possession of drug paraphernalia in connection with the incident in Orange County.

Local officers responded to the complex around 1:10 a.m. The arrest followed a prior complaint on March 14, when a caller reported Troupe walking through the parking garage naked and masturbating.

Officers couldn’t locate the suspect at the time.

The victim told police she was walking on the first floor of the parking garage when she saw a naked man exposing himself and masturbating. She directed officers to a small room on the same floor where the man had entered.

The officer reported entering the room and seeing Troupe sitting on the ground. According to the police report, Troupe was completely naked and had no clothing with him at the time of the encounter.

Police noted that Troupe admitted he was under the influence of methamphetamine during the incident.

Troupe faces charges of exposure of sexual organs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group