Narcoossee Middle School placed on lockdown while deputies search for wanted person

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Narcoossee Middle School was placed under a lockdown Tuesday afternoon while deputies searched for a wanted person near the campus, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said the person has an active warrant.

“The suspect is wanted for a non-violent crime, and there is no active danger or threat in the area,” the agency said. “The presence of law enforcement is simply to locate the individual suspect.”

The school was placed on a “yellow” status lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

