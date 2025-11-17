Narcotics search in Flagler County results in the arrest of ‘poison peddler,’ Sheriff’s say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Ryan McArthur, who lives in Palm Coast, has been rearrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on charges related to fentanyl trafficking after a thorough investigation.

McArthur was initially arrested on July 1 during a search warrant related to narcotics at his home. The recent arrest follows a controlled narcotics purchase that took place during a five-month investigation.

“Thanks to a thorough investigation by our SIU team and prosecution by State Attorney R. J. Larizza’s office, this poison peddler should go to prison for a very long time,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and the 7th Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for McArthur, charged with trafficking over 28 grams of fentanyl and illegal use of a communications device.

He is held without bond at Volusia County Jail.

Sheriff Staly warns drug traffickers, emphasizing law enforcement’s commitment to fight narcotics in Flagler County.

