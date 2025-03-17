NASA astronauts prepare to head home after extended stay at International Space Station

KANNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Two NASA astronauts who have been stuck aboard the International Space Station are finally preparing to head back home to their families.

The world has been following the ordeal that NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore have been facing since last June.

NASA selected the pair as the first crew to fly to space aboard the new Boeing Starliner spacecraft.

However, Starliner experienced several issues during the launch and after reaching the orbiting laboratory.

The problems prompted NASA leaders to send back Starliner without its crew, stranding them aboard the ISS.

Williams and Wilmore’s planned short stay at the ISS turned into an extended ordeal that lasted nearly nine months as they waited for a way to return to Earth.

SpaceX was selected to shift their missions to provide a ride home for the stranded astronauts.

With Crew-10′s arrival last week, Williams and Wilmore now have the ability to board a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for their journey back home.

They are set to depart the ISS around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

They will return with a splashdown off Florida’s coast around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

