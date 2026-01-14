NASA Crew-11 to undock early from space station after astronaut faces health concerns

ORLANDO, Fla. — A critical mission to help an ailing astronaut will move forward on Wednesday.

Crew 11 is expected to start its return home as they depart the International Space Station.

The mission is ending early due to a medical issue with one of the astronauts.

NASA has confirmed that one of the astronauts is facing a medical issue, though specific details have not been disclosed.

This will mark the first-ever medical evacuation of the International Space Station in its 25-year history.

The hatch on Crew-11’s spacecraft will close at 3 p.m. and the capsule will undock at 5 p.m.

Splashdown is scheduled for 3:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Channel 9 will continue to monitor the sick astronauts’ return to Earth on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group