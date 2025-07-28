NASA faces major workforce reduction as over 3,800 employees depart amid budget cut concerns

, Fla. — More than 3,800 NASA employees are departing the agency via voluntary separation programs, as part of a larger federal workforce reduction effort under the Trump administration.

The workforce reduction follows the administration’s proposal for a $6 billion cut to NASA’s budget, although bipartisan support in Congress seeks to preserve current funding levels.

A NASA spokesperson stated, “Safety remains a top priority for our agency as we balance the need to become a more streamlined and more efficient organization and work to ensure we remain fully capable of pursuing a Golden Era of exploration and innovation, including to the Moon and Mars.”

Florida Tech aerospace specialist Dr. Don Platt cautioned that losing a “well-experienced and highly technical workforce” could harm U.S. space goals.

Dr. Platt also observed that China continues to expand its space program, highlighting the competitive nature of the global space race.

