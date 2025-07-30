NASCAR sued over spring data breach

ORLANDO, Fla. — NASCAR is facing federal lawsuits, including one in Florida, after hackers ran off with more than 100 people’s names and Social Security numbers, attorneys said in their filings.

The data breach happened at the end of March and beginning of April before the company identified it. NASCAR sent notifications to victims in a letter dated earlier this week.

“To help prevent something like this from happening again, the company has, and will continue to, take steps to enhance the security of its network,” NASCAR said in a notice to the government of Maine, where one victim lived.

Technology-focused news outlets reported a well-known hacker group claimed responsibility for the breach. The group has a history of offering identities for sale on the dark web.

So far, only employees of the company have been publicly identified as victims. WFTV has reached out to NASCAR to ask if fans were impacted as well.

The class action lawsuit filed in Florida’s Middle District Court asked for damages in excess of $5 million.

