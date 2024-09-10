National homebuilder bets on booming Lake County area with 33-acre land deal

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A national homebuilder is set to develop a plot of vacant Leesburg land sold twice in a month.

Denver-based Richmond American Homes closed a deal for 33 acres at the southeast corner of the intersection of Poe Street and Radio Road on Sept. 4 for $3.154 million.

Richmond bought the property from the Winter Park-based Henin Group, which bought it for $1.6 million in August in order to sell it to a homebuilder.

