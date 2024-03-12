National Kidney Month: 9 ways to help prevent kidney disease

ORLANDO, Fla. — Did you know that your kidney’s filter all of your blood up to 25 times a day?

March is National Kidney Month, and getting to know your kidney’s better can prevent or slow the progression of kidney disease.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention kidney disease is one of the leading causes of death in the United States affecting nearly 37 million Americans.

The Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network reports that approximately 13 people die every day waiting for a kidney transplant.

Your kidneys, two fist-sized, bean-shaped organs, work around the clock making urine and removing waste and extra fluid from your body.

People over 65, those with diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, or a family history of kidney disease have a higher risk for kidney disease and should speak to your doctor about getting checked out.

You can lose up to 60% of your kidney function before you notice any problems.

You can take steps to protect your kidneys and build a kidney-healthy lifestyle:

Make healthy food choices by cutting back on salt and added sugars. Eat more vegetables and foods made from whole grains. Try baking or broiling meat, chicken, and fish instead of frying. Read food labels. Choose foods low in saturated fats, trans fats, cholesterol, salt (sodium), and added sugars. Slow down at snack time. Eating a bag of low-fat popcorn takes longer than eating a slice of cake. Try keeping a written record of what you eat for a week. It can help you see when you tend to overeat or eat foods high in fat or calories. Aim for a healthy weigh and make physical activity part of your routine by being active for 30 minutes each day. Get enough sleep and aim for 7 to 8 hours of sleep each night. Also quit smoking and limit your alcohol intake.

