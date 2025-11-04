Nearly 50% of Floridians consider leaving state over high cost, new poll shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — A recent poll by Florida Atlantic University shows that most Floridians still believe in the American Dream, even as worries about the rising cost of living in the state increase.

The poll revealed that 53% of Floridians believe the American Dream still holds true today, whereas 42% think it once did but no longer does. This sense of optimism is balanced by widespread concerns about economic pressures.

The poll reveals major worries among Floridians about inflation and housing expenses. A significant 90% of participants are at least somewhat concerned about inflation, with 56% very concerned. Similarly, housing affordability remains a key issue, with 80% of Floridians concerned and 49% very concerned.

Almost 50% of respondents have thought about leaving Florida because of the high living costs, highlighting the financial pressure many residents face.

Despite inflation and rising housing costs, Floridians still believe in the American Dream, showing a blend of hope and economic concern.

