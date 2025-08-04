Neighbor shoots into family’s home over loud music dispute, injuring elderly woman

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A dispute over loud music resulted in a neighbor shooting into his neighbor’s house early Saturday morning, according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

“Every room in our house was compromised,” said Scott Nicholson.

Nicholson said he went to his neighbor, David Evans, sometime after 11pm on Friday. He asked Evans to turn his music down, but Evans refused. Nicholson then called 911. According to him, several other neighbors also called 911 complaining about the music.

He said, “for some reason” Evans decided to target him and his family. He said Evans even threatened them. He called 911 again. This time, Lake County deputies responded to the scene. Deputies instructed them to stay away from each other.

According to the sheriff’s office report, Nicholson called 911 shortly after 1am, saying someone was shooting at his house.

Deputies noted four bullet holes in the house. One of the bullet holes was in a wall in the master bathroom. They say there were two bullet holes in the master bedroom window. They noticed a fourth bullet hole in the front door.

Nicholson said that at least two of the bullets nearly hit him and his wife while they were sleeping in their bed.

“I heard a noise, and I felt something hit my face,” he said. “Now, I’m assuming that was probably pieces of dry wall.”

He said he jumped up, “and told my wife to hit the floor.”

He and his wife rushed to his 82-year-old mother’s bedroom to help her. He said the bullet that went through the front door traveled through his mother’s bathroom, across her room, and out her window. She then broke her hip while trying to get down to the ground. She now needs to have hip surgery.

“I don’t even know how to feel right now, about my mom,” he said. “I’ve taken care of her since my father passed in 2021.”

Evans is in the Lake County jail with no bond. He’s charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Nicholson said he and his wife are worried about their safety if Evans gets out to jail and is allowed to come back to the neighborhood.

“I will do what I have to do to protect my family,” he said.

