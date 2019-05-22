Neighbors hope to save Oviedo's Pappy's Patch

OVIEDO, Fla. - A popular destination for Central Florida residents to pick strawberries in the winter may be selling its land soon.
While the land owners are ready to sell the property, some neighbors are beginning to shop around a petition to see if they can gather funds to buy the land.
"I think it's a treasure that needs to be saved," said Oviedo business owner Emma Reichert.
Lindy Short and her father run Pappy's Patch. While they expect the farm to be up and running in December on the patch of land in Oviedo or another on Canal Street, they believe the patch's days are numbered.
"The last generation of farmers, they're in their 70s and ready to enjoy their retirement," said Short.
The listing price for the property is $4.1 million for 64 acres of land.
The land is currently protected and part of the Seminole County rural area, but nervous residents said it's on the boundary of that area and fear those protections could go away if a new owner pushes for development in the future.
