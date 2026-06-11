New age-progression image released in 29-year-old Florida missing baby case

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has released a new age-progression image of Sabrina Paige Aisenberg, the Florida infant who disappeared nearly 29 years ago.

Sabrina was just 5 months old when she vanished from her family’s home in Valrico on Nov. 24, 1997, according to NCMEC.

Her parents, Marlene and Steve Aisenberg, told investigators they discovered Sabrina missing from her crib when they woke up around 6:30 a.m. They also reported finding the garage door and the door leading from the garage into the house open.

The disappearance sparked a massive search and drew national attention for years, including coverage on “America’s Most Wanted.” Despite decades of investigation, Sabrina’s whereabouts remain unknown.

The newly released image, created by a forensic artist with NCMEC, depicts what Sabrina may look like today at 29 years old.

“Age-progression images can spark recognition that leads to critical new information,” said John Bischoff, vice president of NCMEC’s Missing Children Division. “We hope this image of Sabrina reaches someone who recognizes her, or perhaps even Sabrina herself, and helps bring long-awaited answers to her family and the community.”

Steve Aisenberg said the family continues to hold out hope that someone will recognize the image.

“We are sharing this photo with the belief that someone may recognize her,” Aisenberg said. “After 28 years we still believe answers are possible, and we ask the public to take a moment to look closely and share this image and call in with information that will help bring her home. Sabrina we love you, we miss you and we look forward to the day we are reunited as a family.”

According to NCMEC, Sabrina has blue eyes, brown hair and a birthmark on the back of her shoulder in the shape of a “Y.”

Anyone with information about Sabrina’s disappearance or whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.The

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