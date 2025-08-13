New all-terrain vehicles help firefighters in Seminole County train for hard-to-reach rescues

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Seminole County Fire Department unveiled all-new all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) to help improve emergency response capabilities in difficult terrain.

Channel 9 captured drone footage of the training sessions, showcasing the recruits learning to operate the new emergency vehicles.

“By training at different times, you get to see these different ideas of ways to get into here. Sometimes you gotta MacGyver and think out of the box,” said Chad Chorak, Seminole County Fire Department Battalion Chief.

The ATVs are also equipped to assist tired or dehydrated hikers by providing transportation out of remote areas.

©2025 Cox Media Group