New ballots sent to some voters after stolen USPS arrow key accesses mailboxes in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — The United States Postal Service is investigating after thieves stole mail from a cluster box in Orlando.

Channel 9 has learned that the stolen mail included unopened ballots waiting to be filled out by voters in the Pinewood Reserve Neighborhood.

Roberto Done checked his mailbox after hearing that thieves had broken into the cluster box in his subdivision, stealing mail and leaving some behind in this storm drain.

Management of Pinewood Reserve told residents the mail included passport cards, credit card information and unopened ballots.

A resident found the discarded mail about a week ago and turned it into the post office.

The United States Postal Inspector learned that thieves used a stolen universal arrow key that can be used on mailboxes, parcel lockers, and apartment panels.

Orange County Election Supervisor Glen Gilzean said it doesn’t look like the thieves targeted the ballots.

He said his office immediately re-issued ballots to those voters missing them.

“We sprung into action and were able to get that person a ballot within 24 hours,” he said. “And that’s the goal. If there’s an error or anything outside of our control, they need to have their voice heard to give them a ballot.

If you’re worried about whether your ballot is processed, Gilzean said you can check Ballot Trax, under the Orange County’s Supervisor of Election’s vote-by-mail-page.

