A new bill has been introduced in Florida to lower grocery cost

ORLANDO, Fla. — With grocery prices climbing, Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) is fighting back with a new bill to make food more affordable for families.

The Fair Grocery Pricing Act will stop the largest agriculture corporations from secretly working together to keep prices high and hurt consumers.

Frost was in Orlando Friday, where she introduced the bill at the United Against Poverty (UAP) Member Share Grocery Store, an accessible food assistance grocery store where folks who fall at or below 200% of the federal poverty level can shop for low-cost groceries in a dignified way.

The Fair Grocery Pricing Act would:

Make it illegal for food producers to use digital tools to share pricing or supply information that leads to price-fixing.

Stop companies from using algorithms to coordinate prices and supply.

Ensure people get their day in court against companies if they believe they are working together to keep prices high.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group