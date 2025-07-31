New campground store opens at Port Canaveral’s Jetty Park

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — The new campground store at Jetty Park in Port Canaveral is now open, marking the first phase of a multimillion-dollar transformation at the park and campground.

The store features a campers lounge, a kid-friendly recreation area, and a variety of camping supplies.

Future projects include the addition of new guest cabins, a dog park and pickleball courts.

A representative emphasized the park’s commitment to remaining a park well into the future, highlighting its value as a community asset.

