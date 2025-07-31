Two Osceola County Sheriff’s Officer employees arrested, including former deputy

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Two members of the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office team are facing felony charges, Sheriff Chris Blackmon announced Wednesday during a press conference.

Blackmon expressed concerns after an internal investigation landed civilian Cassandra Wirthlin, and now former deputy Kyle Henry in jail. “I want you to know that this comes from the prior administration,” the Sheriff said. “We promised when we took over that when we come in, as we found things that were not appropriate, we would take action.”

According to the sheriff, Wirthlin had been with the sheriff’s office for almost 10 years.

She was working as a digital evidence specialist, but she was fired just a few days before her arrest.

Wirthlin now faces charges for unlawful use of a two-way communication device and unauthorized use of electronic device and has bonded out of jail after turning herself in on July 23rd.

Days after Wirthlin was arrested, former Deputy Henry was also put behind bars for allegedly using his position to obtain information illegally.

“We made charges of his unlawful access to computer systems to electronic database to obtain information not relevant to his official duties,” Blackmon said, without explicitly detailing what kind of information the former law enforcement officer was looking into.

The sheriff, however, did explain that the incident at the center of this investigation happened in May of 2024.

The timing is particularly important, according to Blackmon, because it pertains to the administration of former sheriff Marcos Lopez, who was arrested on racketeering charges. “The prior administration knew about the Kyle Henry stuff and failed to act on it,” he said.

The cases involving Henry and Wirthlin are not related, the sheriff’s office said. As the investigation continues, the former deputy could still faces additional charges.

