New complaint filed against AllStar Dads, charity run by commissioners husband

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has opened an investigation into AllStar Dads.

9 Investigates has been looking into the charity run by Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe’s husband, Kevin Sutton.

The investigation started after the IRS pulled the Charities 501c3.

Channel 9 could not find taxes that were filed for three years. That’s also when the FDACS told 9 Investigates that Sutton was not certified through the state to solicit funds.

It comes just a few days after the attorney who filed an ethics complaint against the commissioner said that she was using her office to promote AllStar Dads, updated the complaint.

The new complaint filed by Christian Waugh last week calls the issue, “ticket gate” because Uribe, Channel 9 reported, gave hundreds of tickets to her husband’s charity, many auctioned off to raise funds for the non-profit.

In the complaint, Waugh stated there is now a “smoking gun,” stating Uribe has “used her office and influence to obtain compensation for her husband both directly and indirectly through various schemes.”

Waugh claims that Uribe was not only in charge of auctioning off those tickets for the charity but also was listed on forms and doing “development” for the non-profit.

Sutton told WFTV News earlier this month that he gets paid about $30,000 from his charity.

Waugh is asking for this to be investigated by the ethics commission immediately.

