New detailed plans revealed for Orlando Magic sports, entertainment district

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The development team behind the Orlando Magic’s Orlando Sports + Entertainment District has unveiled new details on the project.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

San Francisco-based JMA Ventures LLC and Houston-based Machete Group are working with the Magic’s SED Development LLC on what will be a 900,000-square-foot mixed-use project. The project will be developed adjacent Amway Center’s north entrance on an 8.5-acre block in downtown Orlando.

READ: Toys for Tots opens new warehouse, looks for volunteers for holiday season

“We’re creating a place that will be active and inviting every day of the year, not just on event days,” David Carlock, founder and principal of Machete Group, said in a press release.

READ: Orange County says onePULSE Foundation violated TDT agreement

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group