New details released after Osceola County mom accused of killing her 14-year-old daughter

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — New details have been released after an Osceola County woman was arrested following the death of her 14-year-old daughter.

Deputies said Kelsey Glover is accused of holding her 14-year-old daughter underwater.

Glover was arrested Wednesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and battery.

New court filings show that Glover was arguing with her roommate about getting medical attention for her daughter before her death.

Investigators said the argument was over Glover decision to take her daughter off of her insulin medication.

The roommate said that the 14-year-old was ill, vomiting, not eating and feeling weak.





She also said she had a hard time drinking water.

She told deputies when she confronted Glover, saying they needed to get medical care for the teen, the mother refused.

That’s when the roommate says Glover grabbed the girl’s hair and held her underwater in the bathtub.

Glover is set to face an Osceola County judge at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

