New ‘Diverging Diamond’ traffic pattern to officially open over I-4

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers in Central Florida could notice major changes Friday at a major intersection over I-4.

The new I-4 and Daryl Carter Parkway interchange is set to officially open during a ribbon cutter ceremony Friday morning.

The changes will bring a unique traffic pattern aimed at improving efficiency and safety.

The interchange uses a “Diverging Diamond” pattern, allowing drivers to make left turns without crossing in front of oncoming traffic.

Construction began in November 2022, and the interchange is now ready for use.

“Once those ramps are completed, folks are going to see all of the traffic efficiency and safety benefits this interchange will bring,” said Tim Freed, a representative from FDOT.

County and transportation leaders will gather today for the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, marking the opening of the new interchange.

The lanes in the interchange cross over to the left side of the roadway, then change back to the right side, creating a flow that minimizes potential conflicts between vehicles.

FDOT is encouraging drivers to take extra safety precautions as they travel through this section of the road, emphasizing the importance of following road markings and signals.

