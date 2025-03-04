New downtown tavern aims to fill void left by closed LGBTQ+ spaces

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new LGBTQ+-friendly bar and restaurant concept has secured a lease in downtown Orlando.

John Teixeira, founder and CEO of recreational organization OUT Sports League, teamed up with Devon Tillman, former owner of Island Time and The Garden Bistro in Thornton Park, to create Outpost Neighborhood Tavern.

The concept will take over the ground-floor space at 227 N. Eola Drive in the Eo Inn, with an anticipated opening date of July 1, according to Teixeira.

