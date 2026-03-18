New FAA rule speeds up rocket launch approvals in Florida

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Red tape has been cut on Florida’s Space Coast.

The Federal Aviation Administration has streamlined license approvals for space launch and reentry, reducing the frequency with which operators must seek agency authorization.

The new rule allows a single license to cover a portfolio of launches rather than requiring separate approvals for each event.

The regulatory change aims to cut red tape for the space industry and reduce administrative burdens for both operators and the federal government.

This update is designed to provide greater flexibility as the volume of launches increases from Florida.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the change will provide more flexibility while reducing administrative burdens on both the agency and the private sector.

Industry experts suggest that the previous regulatory framework required more frequent individual approvals, which had the potential to slow down operations.

These experts said the new rule could prevent the agency from being the reason that fewer launches happen as the industry continues to expand.

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