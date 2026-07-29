New FBI data shows seniors losing more money than ever to scammers

ORLANDO, Fla. — New information from the FBI shows that older Americans are losing more money than ever to scammers, with the average senior victim now losing nearly $40,000.

According to the latest FBI data, Americans age 60 and older lost nearly $8 billion to fraud schemes last year.

Investigators say scammers are using increasingly convincing tactics to target seniors and steal their savings.

One scam that has become more common involves gold and cash couriers.

In these schemes, criminals often impersonate trusted organizations or officials and pressure victims into sending money or handing over valuable items.

Fraud specialists warn that scammers frequently use unsolicited phone calls, text messages, and emails to make contact.

They advise people not to click on links or provide personal information through messages they did not expect.

Instead, experts recommend going directly to the official website of a bank, government agency, or other organization to verify any suspicious request.

Authorities say taking a few extra moments to confirm information can help prevent thousands of dollars in losses and protect seniors from becoming the next victim of fraud.

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