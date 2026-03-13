New Florida bill adds citizenship indicator to driver’s licenses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Senate passed a bill that would narrow the types of identification accepted for voting, requiring residents to show a Real ID, passport, or birth certificate to cast a ballot. Under the proposal, student IDs would no longer be considered valid forms of identification for voting.

The measure also seeks to add a citizenship indicator to newly issued Florida driver’s licenses. These changes come as lawmakers look to update the state’s requirements for verifying identity at the polls.

The legislation establishes a specific list of acceptable documents for poll workers to verify. Voters would be required to present a Real ID-compliant identification card, a United States passport, or an official birth certificate before casting a ballot.

Beyond the voting booth, the bill introduces changes to state identification documents. It includes a provision that would require all newly issued Florida driver’s licenses to feature a citizenship indicator as part of the license information.

The new requirements are not designed for immediate implementation during the current election cycle. The bill specifies that the changes would not take effect until January of next year, which follows the conclusion of the midterm elections.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group