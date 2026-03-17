New Florida bill would make cursive writing a must-learn skill for kids

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Florida bill that would require elementary school students to learn cursive writing is heading to the governor’s desk after passing through the state legislature.

The measure is now awaiting a final signature from Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The plan mandates that students receive instruction in cursive writing during their elementary school years.

Under the proposed law, students would be expected to demonstrate proficiency in the writing style by the time they reach fifth grade.

The legislation represents a shift in curriculum requirements for Florida’s public schools.

Lawmakers passed the measure following debates regarding the importance of handwriting in the digital age.

The requirement would apply to all elementary schools throughout the state’s school districts.

If the governor signs the measure into law, the new cursive writing requirements will be implemented for the 2026 to 2027 school year.

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