New Homewood Suites by Hilton to break ground tomorrow in Osceola County

CELEBRATION, Fla. — Construction of a new Homewood Suites by Hilton hotel in Osceola County is about to start, with a groundbreaking ceremony planned for tomorrow morning.

The new hotel will be situated on Celebration Boulevard in Celebration, representing a major development for the area.

The Wealth Hospitality Group is leading the project, which aims to enhance local tourism and offer more lodging choices for visitors.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 AM, marking the beginning of construction for the new hotel.

