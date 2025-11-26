New house pet? Raccoons in cities may be domesticating themselves

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scientists are observing a potential trend in which raccoons in urban areas are beginning to domesticate themselves.

Research has shown that raccoons living in cities have snouts that are nearly four percent shorter than those of raccoons in rural areas.

This physical change is a trait that has been observed in other domesticated animals.

The study involved comparing photos of raccoons from both urban and rural environments to identify differences in physical characteristics.

The findings contribute to a growing body of research examining how urban environments affect wildlife.

