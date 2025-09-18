New interchange under construction to connect major Orange County roadways

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new interchange is under construction at Sand Lake Road and the Turnpike in Orange County.

Sand Lake Road and the Turnpike are major roadways that don’t currently connect, but that will soon change.

This also means more construction.

Right now, Sand Lake Road goes over the Turnpike with on ramps at Orange Blossom Trail and Interstate 4.

Crews are now reconstructing the Sand Lake Road bridge over the Turnpike to make way for new ramps. They are about a year into the $115 million project.

The project includes two new signalized intersections, two new bridges, four new ramps, drainage improvements and new toll sites.

It won’t be done until 2028, so motorists will continue to see lane closures on the Turnpike with long-term lane closures on Sand Lake Road as well.

