New lunch specials at Logan’s Roadhouse offer affordable sit-down meals

ORLANDO, Fla. — Logan’s Roadhouse is launching new lunch specials aimed at diners looking for a lower-cost sit-down meal.

The restaurant chain said its new Roadies and Steak ’N Sides lunch specials start at $9.99 and are available every day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at participating locations.

The specials are dine-in only.

The Steak ’N Sides special includes mesquite wood-grilled steak tips with a choice of two sides for $9.99. Premium side upgrades are available for an additional charge.

The Roadies lunch specials include Logan’s signature handheld sandwiches served with fries starting at $9.99.

Options include grilled chicken Roadies, fried chicken Roadies, original Roadies with mini steakhouse burgers, and pulled pork Roadies.

Guests can also choose larger sandwich and burger options starting at $11.99, including the Route 66 Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich, All-American Cheeseburger, Roadhouse Deluxe Burger and Pulled Pork Sandwich.

All meals include Logan’s made-from-scratch yeast rolls, according to the company.

“Guests are looking for places where they can sit down, enjoy a meal and feel comfortable with what they’re spending,” said Shawn VanWinkle, vice president of marketing at Logan’s Roadhouse. “These promotions meet that expectation while staying true to the portions, quality and hospitality that define Logan’s.”

The lunch specials are available at participating Logan’s Roadhouse locations nationwide.

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