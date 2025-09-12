New partnership seeks to improve severe weather research in Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A new partnership in Central Florida could soon provide more tools to study extreme weather.

Florida Tech has teamed up with the Kentucky-based weather tech firm Climavision to expand research and radar coverage.

Tara Lee Goode, Climavision’s VP of Strategic Partnerships and Radar Operations told us, “We are installing a network of gap-filling weather radars, and we’re doing this comprehensively across the country.”

Climavision offers AI-driven weather modeling, with plans to add four new radars across Florida.

At Florida Tech’s College of Aeronautics, Professor Michael Splitt says his focus is aviation meteorology.

Splitt said, “My particular interest right now is working with the radar data in the context of gust fronts. Which can be impactful to aviators, especially in the sense of a lot of times we give focus to the big red scary echo on the radar. And this little line that’s over there seems innocuous, but for low altitude operations, which will include many of our upcoming modern transportation mechanisms in aviation, are very impactful.” He added, “We might be focused on airport weather, but we could be worried about flooding, both urban street flooding, flooding in some of our river systems. So, there’s many different opportunities here to study different kinds of impactful weather in Florida.”

