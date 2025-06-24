New rule mandates parental approval for nicknames after teacher’s dismissal

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Melissa Calhoun, a teacher at Satellite High in Brevard County, lost her job after violating state law by using a student’s nickname without parental consent.

Despite multiple protests to retain her employment, Calhoun’s contract was not renewed. The school board has recently enacted a rule mandating that parents must fill out a consent form if they agree to their child being addressed by a name other than their legal name, in accordance with state law.

The protests supporting Melissa Calhoun have brought attention to community worries about enforcing state laws related to using preferred names in schools. Advocates believe teachers should be able to use students’ preferred names freely, whereas opponents emphasize the need for parental approval.

The school board’s new rule mandates that parents must submit an electronic or paper parental consent form if their child is to be called by a name other than their legal name. This update is intended to ensure adherence to state regulations and avoid similar incidents going forward.

The state’s review of Calhoun’s teaching certificate is still underway, and the result could impact her future ability to teach.

