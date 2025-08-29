New signs placed near Pulse as crosswalk controversy continues

ORLANDO, Fla. — Law enforcement is warning residents after an ongoing controversy with the former rainbow-colored crosswalk outside of the Pulse nightclub site.

Signs have been placed at the crosswalk after several days of protests.

The signs show “Defacing Roadway Prohibited” and “No Impeding Traffic.”

The controversy started after crews painted the rainbow crosswalk black and white last week.

The change was followed by community outrage and accusations of disrespect to the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Crosswalks around Central Florida are being repainted after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called for the removal of certain crosswalk designs the administration deems politically charged and distracting.

Despite the order, protesters have been out several times recoloring the crosswalk with chalk and even paint.

Crews have also returned several times to paint it back to black and white and spray the chalk away.

