New Smyrna Beach police welcome new K-9s

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The New Smyrna Beach Police Department welcomed two new K-9s, Nash and Winston, during a recent ceremony.

The introduction of Nash and Winston was made possible by the New Smyrna Beach Police Foundation.

Officials said the initiative incurred no cost to taxpayers, highlighting the community’s support for the Police Department.

Nash is partnered with Officer Moothart, while Winston is partnered with Officer Mattern.

The Police Department aims to enhance its patrol capabilities and community service with these new additions.

