New start times, security measures for Volusia County students heading back to school

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County students will head back to school at new times next week, with new security measures on campus when they get there.
Starting on Aug. 12, Volusia County elementary schools will start 5 minutes earlier. Middle schools will begin 35 minutes later and high schools will start at 8:30 a.m.
“I don't have a problem with extended schooldays, but I don't know about going to schools earlier,” said Volusia County parent Amber Shelltis.
Superintendent Tim Egnor is another change. He’s stepped in to take over for superintendent Tom Russell, who was forced to step down from the job back in May.
School board members voted to have Russell step down from his position because they say he didn't communicate enough.
When they arrive on campus for the new school year, Egnor said parents can also expect a change to campus safety. Many schools will see extra fencing and security measures at school entrance points.
"Not only will every school have at least one resource officer or guardians, but some schools will have two," he said.
