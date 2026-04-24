New technology offers hope in solving a 36-year-old cold case killing in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Detectives in Volusia County hope new technology will help them solve a cold case.

It’s been 36 years since the body of Roberta Weber was found in Daytona Beach.

Her remains were found near Clyde Morris Boulevard and identified in 2023, decades after their discovery.

Investigators believe her body may have been there for as long as six months with a rope around her neck.

Volusia County deputies said they were able to reconstruct the victim’s family tree using data from public genealogical sites.

Deputies said Weber would have been 32 when she was killed.

Investigators are actively working to solve the 36-year-old case.

They hope new technology will help lead to a break in the case.

If you have any information regarding the case, you are asked to contact the Major Case Unit at 386-254-1537 or email ColdCaseUnitTips@volusiasheriff.gov.

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