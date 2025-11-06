New Trader Joe’s to open in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Trader Joe’s will open its 50th Florida store in Daytona Beach on November 13, 2025, at Tomoka Town Center (1511 Cornerstone Blvd.).

The 40,000-square-foot store offers the chain’s signature items, such as frozen mandarin orange chicken and Two-Buck Chuck wines, providing a convenient option for Volusia County shoppers who previously had to travel miles to shop at the chain.

This joins another upcoming spot in Melbourne, expanding Trader Joe’s influence in the Central Florida area.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group