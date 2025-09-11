New tropical wave to emerge off the west coast of Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tropical wave is expected to emerge off the west coast of Africa in the coming days, with a 30% chance of developing into a tropical system over the next week.

As the wave moves westward across the Atlantic Ocean next week, meteorologists will be monitoring it for signs of tropical development.

Currently, there is no specific information on the potential impact or path of the tropical wave.

While the chances of development are currently moderate, residents in the Atlantic basin are advised to stay informed as the situation evolves.

