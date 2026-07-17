Nine green sea turtles returned to Atlantic Ocean

MARINELAND, Fla. — This week, the SeaWorld Orlando Rescue Team successfully returned nine rehabilitated green sea turtles to the Atlantic Ocean at River to Sea Preserve in Marineland.

Sea Turtle Release

These animals were treated for cold stress and malnutrition following a harsh Florida winter.

Sea Turtle Release

After months of veterinary care and rehabilitation, including diagnostics, nutritional support and, for one turtle, extensive shell repair, the sea turtles were healthy enough to make their journey back home," according to a statement from SeaWorld.

Sea Turtle release

SeaWorld Orlando said that year-to-date, they have rescued 38 sea turtles and successfully returned 27 to the wild.

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