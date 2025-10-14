Nine local schools receive funding to support National Red Ribbon Week

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Drug-Free Coalition has announced that nine local schools will receive funding to support National Red Ribbon Week, which will take place from October 21 to 23.

The $500 grants will help schools buy supplies for substance use disorder education and prevention. The Orange County Commissioners also proclaimed the yearly celebration.

Over 80 schools applied for the grants designed to support activities during Red Ribbon Week, the country’s biggest drug-abuse prevention campaign.

The selected schools include Eagles Nest Elementary School, East Lake Elementary School, Phillis Wheatley Elementary School, Blankner School (K-8), College Park Middle School, Walker Middle School, Oak Ridge High School, Olympia High School, and Silver Pines Academy.

All schools that applied, regardless of whether they received funding, will receive Red Ribbon Week promotional items and incentives for their students.

Earlier this year, the Drug-Free Coalition won the 2024 Dose of Prevention Challenge award from the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America for its successful 2024 Red Ribbon Week campaign, reaching over 50,000 students in Orange County.

