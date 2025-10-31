No ‘bone-chilling’ temps, but plan for an unseasonably cool Halloween in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — There really will be a chill in the air this Halloween in Central Florida.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said we’ll start the morning off in the with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Most of the Channel 9 viewing area will climb only into the upper 60s for highs on Friday. A few spots will reach the low 70s, with Orlando’s high topping out at 70°.

Friday forecast for Central Florida Halloween temps will be below average. (WFTV staff)

Crimi said this will be one of the coolest Halloweens in more than 30 years. The coolest on record was Halloween 1993, when Orlando hit only 66° for a high.

Friday night will get even colder. Many will feel the chill as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Friday forecast for Central Florida Halloween temps will be below average. (WFTV staff)

Saturday morning will be the coldest of the week, Crimi said.

Then afternoon highs will start to rebound this weekend, with highs reaching the mid 70s on Saturday and upper 70s and low 80s on Sunday.

Have a safe and happy Halloween!

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group