No plea deal for teen accused of killing 2 in downtown Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jaylen Edgar, the teenager accused of killing two people on Halloween last year in downtown Orlando, is set to go to trial on Jan. 12.

Prosecutors have decided not to offer a plea deal in the case against Edgar, citing the wishes of the victims’ families and the strength of the evidence, which includes testimony from 25 witnesses and surveillance videos.

Edgar appeared in court Thursday for what is expected to be one of his final hearings before the trial begins. During the hearing, Edgar confirmed his desire to proceed to trial despite being informed of his right to propose a plea deal to the state.

The evidence against Edgar includes videos showing his arrest and surveillance footage that allegedly captures him pulling out a gun and shooting 25-year-old Tyrek Hill and 19-year-old Timothy Schmidt Jr.

Family members of the victims have stated that neither man knew Edgar, who was 17 at the time of the shooting.

In addition to the two murders, Edgar is accused of shooting more than half a dozen other people before being apprehended.

The coordination required for the trial, along with the absence of a plea offer, is expected to prevent any last-minute cancellations.

If convicted, Edgar faces a potential life sentence, although he would be eligible for parole after 25 years due to his age at the time of the crime.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group