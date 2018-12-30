  • NO SHOTS FIRED: 18 hurt, 8 in hospital after fight in Florida Mall food court incites panic

    By: Chip Skambis , Megan Cruz

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A fight in the food court at the Florida Mall sparked a panic after patrons believed shots were fired Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

    A man and a woman were fighting in the food court around 5 p.m. when a few chairs fell over, which shoppers mistook for gunshots, according to deputies.

    Crowds of people fled and sought shelter during the ensuing panic. 

    In the ensuing chaos, two people were injured and one person had a seizure, deputies said. 

    Orange County Fire Rescue dispatched at least five ambulances to the mall. 

    Firefighters evaluated 18 people for minor injuries, taking eight to area hospitals. 

    Officials said deputies have the two individuals who were fighting in the food court in custody. 

    Previous panic

    This is not the first time a loud noise in the food court led shoppers at the Florida Mall to believe there was a shooting, prompting a panic. 

    Shoppers got quite a scare in August 2016 when an inspection on Joey Fatone’s eatery, Fat Ones, sparked a shooting scare.

    Deputies said mall management scheduled a fire suppression system test at the new hot dog kiosk.

    The test is an industry-standard test and was done through a contracted vendor.

    The hot dog stand has since closed. 

     

