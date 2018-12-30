0 NO SHOTS FIRED: 18 hurt, 8 in hospital after fight in Florida Mall food court incites panic

ORLANDO, Fla. - A fight in the food court at the Florida Mall sparked a panic after patrons believed shots were fired Saturday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A man and a woman were fighting in the food court around 5 p.m. when a few chairs fell over, which shoppers mistook for gunshots, according to deputies.

Crowds of people fled and sought shelter during the ensuing panic.

In the ensuing chaos, two people were injured and one person had a seizure, deputies said.

Orange County Fire Rescue dispatched at least five ambulances to the mall.

Firefighters evaluated 18 people for minor injuries, taking eight to area hospitals.

Officials said deputies have the two individuals who were fighting in the food court in custody.

JUST IN: @OrangeCoSheriff says the man and woman who fought and prompted the police presence at Florida Mall will be charged with disorderly conduct and battery. More details at 10pm on #TV27. @WFTV #WFTV pic.twitter.com/rQoDWc6pVd — Megan Cruz (@MeganWFTV) December 30, 2018

MCI- 8001 S Orange Blossom Trial: Orange County Fire Rescue evaluating 15 people for minor injuries at Florida Mall following an altercation in the food court. At this time, 5 individuals have been transported to area hospitals. @OrangeCoSheriff also on scene investigating. — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) December 29, 2018

UPDATE: No shots fired at The Florida Mall. Investigation indicate a large fight inside the food court. Deputies are restoring order within the mall. Deputies have the individuals involved in custody. — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) December 29, 2018

UPDATE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office says a physical fight occurred between a man and woman at Florida Mall, prompting 911 calls but no shots were fired #WFTV https://t.co/KdHYEHcFzK — Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) December 29, 2018

I was walking through the Florida Mall about 20 minutes ago when everyone started running for the exits. Lots of sheriff’s deputies here now outside Macy’s #WFTV — Michael Lopardi (@MLopardiWFTV) December 29, 2018

Previous panic

This is not the first time a loud noise in the food court led shoppers at the Florida Mall to believe there was a shooting, prompting a panic.

Shoppers got quite a scare in August 2016 when an inspection on Joey Fatone’s eatery, Fat Ones, sparked a shooting scare.

Deputies said mall management scheduled a fire suppression system test at the new hot dog kiosk.

The test is an industry-standard test and was done through a contracted vendor.

The hot dog stand has since closed.

