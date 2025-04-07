NTSB leading Brevard County helicopter crash investigation

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. — The National Transportation Safety Board is now heading the investigating after a helicopter crashed in Brevard County Sunday morning.

A Hiller H-23D (surplus UH-12) went down in a ball field at the McKnight Family Sports Complex in Rockledge.

The reason for the crash in still unknown, It came to rest on its side.

The pilot and passenger both survived. Their names are not being released at this time, nor are the extend of their injuries.

The chopper was manufactured in 1959.

The Federal Aviation Administration is also involved in the investigation.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group