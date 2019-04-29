  • Ocala barbershop owner charged with second-degree murder in fatal shooting

    By: Jason Kelly , Myrt Price

    Updated:

    OCALA, Fla. - A man was charged with second-degree murder Friday in connection with a shooting that took place at his Ocala barber shop in February, the Ocala Police Department said.

    Police said they were called shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 to Fadez R Us Hair Studio on North Magnolia Avenue near Northwest 15th Place after Calvin J. Williams shot Donnell Dewese.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said they discovered Dewese lying on the floor, and he was taken to a hospital, where he died shortly after 8:30 p.m.

    TRENDING NOW:

    "There was some kind of misunderstanding between the two, who have previously been friends," said Corie Byrd, a police spokeswoman.

    Investigators said the shooting was recorded by surveillance cameras and was witnessed by a woman in the shop.

    Read: 4 Easter weekend shootings leave 1 dead, 1 wounded in Ocala

    "That really helped us get to that point in the case that we could decide that it was a homicide," Byrd said.

    Williams was arrested at his home Friday and was booked into the Marion County Jail, where he is being held in lieu of a $50,000 bail.

    The shooting remains under investigation.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories