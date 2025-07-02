Ocala man arrested for ramming police vehicles in escape attempt with baby in back seat

OCALA, Fla. — During a traffic stop in Ocala, Florida, on June 27, 2025, Jordan Skeene, who was driving a silver Kia, reportedly reversed into a patrol vehicle with a baby in his back seat.

The incident took place near Silver Pass and Fairway Circle, where a deputy saw a silver Kia with dark-tinted windows and a decorative ring hiding the license plate’s state info.

As the deputy initiated a traffic stop, Skeene reversed his vehicle into the patrol car despite being verbally commanded to exit. He then re-parked, only to reverse again into the patrol vehicle.

Skeene eventually freed his vehicle from the parking space and sped towards the deputy’s patrol car, hitting it with the front of his Kia.

The deputy took cover behind the parked Honda while continuing to issue commands to Skeene, whose tires lost traction and began to spin after pushing the parked vehicle a short distance.

Deputies caught Skeene on foot and discovered a child was located in the back seat of his vehicle.

