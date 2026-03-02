Ocala Man killed after steamroller overturns, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 35-year-old Ocala man died Monday after a steamroller overturned on private property, the Florida High

The incident happened near County Road 455, west of Hancock Road in Lake County.

FHP said the driver was operating the equipment in an easterly direction at the time of the accident. The steamroller overturned as the operator attempted to traverse up an embankment.

Troopers said the driver was struck by the steamroller during the rollover. Emergency responders arrived at the private property and pronounced the individual deceased at the scene.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

