Ocala Police arrest man in 2025 homicide case

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department has taken a man into custody regarding a death that occurred in 2025, which has now been classified as a homicide.

According to police, officers responded on December 28, 2025, to a home on Northeast 6th Street, where 72-year-old Diane German was found unresponsive in a swimming pool and pronounced dead.

Investigators reported that the caller, Michael Rowland, 50, said he discovered German that morning. However, detectives later identified inconsistencies in his statements. Officials say surveillance footage and phone records also indicate that Rowland was at the home the previous night.

Police also say Rowland concealed evidence inside his vehicle. A medical examiner later ruled German’s death a homicide, citing evidence of strangulation.

Rowland was arrested in Jacksonville and charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence, according to Ocala Police. He is expected to be returned to Marion County as the investigation continues.

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