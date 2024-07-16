Ocala police offering $9,500 reward in homicide investigation

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department has increased the reward for a homicide case that’s been under investigation for more than two weeks without any arrests.

On June 29, police responded to a scene in an Ocala neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found a woman shot and killed.

She was later identified as 31-year-old Faye Porter.

The investigation is still ongoing. Our detectives are gathering information and working on all leads. We are asking the community if they have any information to please come forward immediately,” said Jeff Walczack, Ocala PD.

Read: Ocala police identify woman killed in weekend shooting, offer reward for tips

The crime happened around 10:30 p.m., along the 1500 block of Northwest 20th Avenue.

The location is not far from Lillian Bryant Park in Ocala.

Back in June, investigators put out posters, asking anyone with information that could help police to come forward.

The reward funds at the time came from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Read: Homeless people make up increasing number of Orange County arrests, data shows

Now, weeks later, and still without much information about the case, the Florida Association of Crime Stoppers, in partnership with the Attorney General’s office, added $6,500 to the reward, bringing the total to $9,500.

“It’s important for the community to be involved in this case because it’s gonna make progress in the investigation,” said Walczack.

Neighbors did want to speak on camera, but they said they were surprised that a case like this could happen in their community and hope someone is held accountable for the crime soon.

“This was an isolated incident our detectives are working right now to gather information,” said Walczack.

To share a tip, check out ocalacrimestoppers.com or call 352-368-STOP.

Ocala police identify woman killed in weekend shooting

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group